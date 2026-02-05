Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The diet that could slash risk of stroke for women

The surprising health benefit of a Mediterranean diet besides weight loss
  • A 20-year study suggests that a Mediterranean diet, rich in olive oil, nuts, seafood, whole grains, and vegetables, is associated with a lower risk of all types of stroke among women.
  • The study, involving over 105,000 Californian women, found that those adhering most closely to the diet had an 18 per cent lower overall stroke risk.
  • Participants with the highest adherence to the Mediterranean diet were 16 per cent less likely to experience an ischemic stroke and 25 per cent less likely to suffer a hemorrhagic stroke.
  • While the diet has known benefits for reducing risks of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, this study provides new evidence regarding its potential impact on all forms of stroke.
  • Researchers emphasised that the findings show an association rather than direct causation, highlighting the need for further studies.
In full

