The potential dangers of over-the-counter medicines

Many people assume that medicines sold over the counter are inherently safe
  • Many over-the-counter medicines, despite their accessibility, carry significant risks of dependence, misuse, or harm if not used as directed.
  • Codeine, an opioid, can lead to tolerance, physical dependence, and withdrawal symptoms, with specific risks for ultra-rapid metabolisers.
  • Decongestant nasal sprays can cause rebound congestion and psychological dependence, while pseudoephedrine has stimulant effects and is subject to strict controls.
  • Sedating antihistamines like promethazine, used as sleep aids, are linked to rising deaths and can lead to tolerance and severe rebound insomnia.
  • Dextromethorphan (DXM), a cough suppressant, is frequently misused for its dissociative effects, and stimulant laxatives can cause dehydration and long-term gut damage when abused.
