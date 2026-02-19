The potential dangers of over-the-counter medicines
- Many over-the-counter medicines, despite their accessibility, carry significant risks of dependence, misuse, or harm if not used as directed.
- Codeine, an opioid, can lead to tolerance, physical dependence, and withdrawal symptoms, with specific risks for ultra-rapid metabolisers.
- Decongestant nasal sprays can cause rebound congestion and psychological dependence, while pseudoephedrine has stimulant effects and is subject to strict controls.
- Sedating antihistamines like promethazine, used as sleep aids, are linked to rising deaths and can lead to tolerance and severe rebound insomnia.
- Dextromethorphan (DXM), a cough suppressant, is frequently misused for its dissociative effects, and stimulant laxatives can cause dehydration and long-term gut damage when abused.
