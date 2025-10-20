Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Recipe change sees Club biscuits retire iconic slogan

The coating on Club biscuits is now classified as ‘chocolate flavour’ rather than chocolate
The coating on Club biscuits is now classified as ‘chocolate flavour’ rather than chocolate (McVities)
  • McVitie’s biscuit brands Club and Penguin have reformulated their products, downgrading their coating to 'chocolate flavour'.
  • This change means the biscuits can no longer be legally classified as chocolate due to reduced cocoa solids and increased palm and shea oil content.
  • The reformulation led to Club retiring its iconic slogan, “If you like a lot of chocolate on your biscuit, join our Club”.
  • The move is a direct response to soaring global cocoa prices, driven by struggles faced by cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast and unpredictable climate conditions.
  • Other products, such as KitKat White and McVitie’s white digestives, have also stopped being marketed as 'white chocolate' for similar reasons.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in