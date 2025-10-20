Recipe change sees Club biscuits retire iconic slogan
- McVitie’s biscuit brands Club and Penguin have reformulated their products, downgrading their coating to 'chocolate flavour'.
- This change means the biscuits can no longer be legally classified as chocolate due to reduced cocoa solids and increased palm and shea oil content.
- The reformulation led to Club retiring its iconic slogan, “If you like a lot of chocolate on your biscuit, join our Club”.
- The move is a direct response to soaring global cocoa prices, driven by struggles faced by cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast and unpredictable climate conditions.
- Other products, such as KitKat White and McVitie’s white digestives, have also stopped being marketed as 'white chocolate' for similar reasons.