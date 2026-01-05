Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

McDonald’s tried to quell McRib concerns years before class action lawsuit

The suit alleges that McDonald’s knew or should have known that the sandwich’s branding and shape would mislead consumers
The suit alleges that McDonald’s knew or should have known that the sandwich’s branding and shape would mislead consumers (Getty Images)
  • A federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's, alleging the McRib sandwich misleads consumers.
  • The lawsuit, filed December 23, 2025, claims the McRib's name and rib-shaped patty suggest it contains real rib meat, which it does not.
  • McDonald's denies the allegations, stating the McRib uses 100 percent boneless pork and that they are transparent about ingredients. The fast food chain even hired former “MythBusters” host Grant Imahara to tour a processing facility in 2014.
  • The move aimed to debunk rumors about the McRib, showing that the patty is made from ground pork, water, salt, dextrose, and preservatives, not plastic or organ meats.
  • The new lawsuit seeks nationwide and state-specific class action status for consumers who purchased a McRib in the past four years, requesting damages and restitution.
