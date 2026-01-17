Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Max George returns to hospital after heart surgery

  • Max George has returned to hospital following major heart surgery in 2024.
  • The Wanted's lead singer shared on Instagram on Friday, 16 December, that he underwent a scan on his chest.
  • He was previously diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block, a condition causing a slow or abnormal heart rhythm.
  • As a result of his heart condition, he was fitted with a pacemaker.
  • George said he has an “issue with his lungs” but described it as a “precaution” and expects to be fine.
