Matt Damon’s wife had a crush on his best friend before they met
- Matt Damon revealed that his wife, Luciana Barroso, initially found his best friend Ben Affleck more attractive before she met Damon.
- Barroso admitted this to Damon 23 years ago, after her high school best friend, who saw Good Will Hunting with her, thought Damon was the cuter one.
- Damon and Barroso met in 2003 in Miami, where she was bartending, and have been married for 20 years, sharing four children.
- Ben Affleck, who worked with Barroso on their new film The Rip, joked that he never got that “vibe” from her.
- Affleck praised Damon and Barroso's “gorgeous marriage and friendship” before playfully asking for Barroso's best friend's number, only to learn she is married.