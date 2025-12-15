Martin Lewis issues plea to DWP over Universal Credit claimants’ bank accounts
- Martin Lewis has warned that up to 8.3 million Universal Credit claimants may be effectively blocked from switching bank accounts.
- The MoneySavingExpert founder has written to Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, urging a government investigation into the matter.
- Lewis highlighted issues such as some claimants being told they must have an in-person Jobcentre appointment to switch banks.
- He also noted that the Universal Credit system is not fully updated to incorporate digital banks, creating further barriers.
- Lewis stated that these problems are detrimental to competition, the economy, and consumers, as they prevent claimants from accessing financial incentives.