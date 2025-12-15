Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Lewis issues plea to DWP over Universal Credit claimants’ bank accounts

Martin Lewis issues warning to 8m Universal Credit claimants
  • Martin Lewis has warned that up to 8.3 million Universal Credit claimants may be effectively blocked from switching bank accounts.
  • The MoneySavingExpert founder has written to Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, urging a government investigation into the matter.
  • Lewis highlighted issues such as some claimants being told they must have an in-person Jobcentre appointment to switch banks.
  • He also noted that the Universal Credit system is not fully updated to incorporate digital banks, creating further barriers.
  • Lewis stated that these problems are detrimental to competition, the economy, and consumers, as they prevent claimants from accessing financial incentives.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in