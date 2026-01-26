Martin Lewis issues ‘hugely important warning’ to those going on holiday
- Martin Lewis has issued a warning to holidaymakers about booking travel insurance for trips abroad.
- He advises booking travel insurance at the same time as paying the holiday deposit.
- Lewis emphasised the need to secure insurance as quickly as possible.
- The expert explained that early booking covers potential issues that might prevent travel before the trip begins.
- He also discussed the distinctions between single-trip and annual travel insurance policies.