Martin Lewis explains how low-income earners can get 50% savings bonus

Martin Lewis shares how millions can get 50% bonus on savings account, with one catch
  • Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, explained how millions can receive a 50 per cent bonus on their savings through a Help to Save account.
  • The scheme is accessible to individuals receiving Universal Credit who had a take-home pay of at least £1 in their most recent monthly assessment period.
  • Account holders are permitted to pay in a maximum of £50 each month.
  • Participants earn two tax-free bonuses over four years.
  • The first bonus, paid after two years, is 50 per cent of the highest balance saved, and the final bonus, after four years, is 50 per cent of the difference between the highest balances in the first two and last two years.
