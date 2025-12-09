Martin Lewis answers ‘big question’ on whether you should invest or save
- Martin Lewis and Kate Gannon discussed the financial decision of whether to save or invest money.
- Kate Gannon, Vice President at the Personal Finance Society, stated that a stocks and shares ISA is likely to outperform cash.
- She emphasised that there is no guarantee of outperformance with a stocks and shares Isa.
- Martin Lewis advised that a cash ISA is a suitable option for individuals who are risk-averse.
- He highlighted that a cash ISA ensures the return of the initial investment along with some interest.