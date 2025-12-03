Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis gives Premium Bonds advice after ‘nonsense’ myth

  • Martin Lewis has debunked a common myth about Premium Bonds, calling it "absolute nonsense."
  • The MoneySavingExpert founder addressed a viewer's question about whether buying bonds in separate amounts or as a single block affects the chances of winning.
  • Lewis clarified that there is "no clever way" to influence the outcome of the "random-chance lottery draw."
  • Premium Bonds are a savings product offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I).
  • Each £1 bond provides an entry into a monthly prize draw, with prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million.
In full

