Martin Lewis gives Premium Bonds advice after ‘nonsense’ myth
- Martin Lewis has debunked a common myth about Premium Bonds, calling it "absolute nonsense."
- The MoneySavingExpert founder addressed a viewer's question about whether buying bonds in separate amounts or as a single block affects the chances of winning.
- Lewis clarified that there is "no clever way" to influence the outcome of the "random-chance lottery draw."
- Premium Bonds are a savings product offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I).
- Each £1 bond provides an entry into a monthly prize draw, with prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million.