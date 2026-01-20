Martin Lewis issues money-saving advice to millions whose SIM contract has run out
- Martin Lewis has revealed a two-step method for millions of people to save money on their SIM-only mobile phone contracts.
- The advice is for the 14 million individuals whose contracts are expiring this year.
- Customers can check if they are out of contract by sending the text message “INFO” for free to 85075.
- If the “Early Termination” or “Cancellation Charge” reads £0, indicating the contract has ended, the MoneySavingExpert founder urged viewers to visit a cheap SIM comparison website.
- This allows them to find significantly cheaper deals for the same SIM allowance, but it does not apply to multiple-phone contracts.