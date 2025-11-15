Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Lewis warns of hidden risks of debit cards

Related: Martin Lewis shares how to get a free £400 before Christmas
  • Personal finance expert Martin Lewis has warned that debit cards are not always superior to credit cards, particularly regarding charges and consumer protection.
  • He explained that debit card overdrafts typically carry a 40 per cent annual interest rate, which is significantly higher than the average 25 per cent for high street credit cards.
  • Credit cards offer Section 75 protection under UK law, making the card provider jointly liable with the retailer for purchases between £100 and £30,000 if something goes wrong, a safeguard not available with debit cards.
  • Additionally, credit cards can provide rewards such as cashback, with some offers reaching up to 5 per cent initially and 1 per cent on a regular basis.
  • Mr Lewis advised that for those who pay off their balance in full each month and choose the right card, a credit card can often be a more beneficial way to spend than a debit card.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in