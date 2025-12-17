Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals little-known rule for Christmas shopping

Martin Lewis shares festive online trick to cut Christmas shopping costs
  • Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert team has issued Christmas shopping tips to help consumers reduce costs and avoid debt during the festive season.
  • A key recommendation is to utilise “abandoned basket discounts”, where online retailers may offer discount codes to shoppers who leave items in their virtual carts.
  • Shoppers can also secure initial discounts of 10-20 per cent by signing up for retailers' mailing lists before making a purchase.
  • The experts advise seeking cashback opportunities through specific credit/debit cards or digital banking apps like Monzo to get a return on spending.
  • Consumers should be aware of their rights, noting that online purchases offer a 14-day cooling-off period for returns, a protection not legally guaranteed for in-store purchases unless items are faulty.
