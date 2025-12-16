Martin Lewis explains his last minute cheap Christmas shopping hack
- Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis shared an online tip to help shoppers save money on Christmas purchases.
- Appearing on This Morning, Lewis detailed his 'abandoned basket trick' to hosts Ben Shephard and Christine Lampard.
- The method involves adding desired items to an online shopping basket and then exiting the website before completing the transaction, provided the customer has a store membership.
- Lewis explained that some retailers often respond by emailing the customer a discount offer to encourage them to finalise their purchase.
- Examples of shops that may offer such discounts include Argos, Currys, and Morrisons.