Martin Lewis explains all you need to know about Christmas returns and the difference between faulty vs unwanted items
- Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, appeared on This Morning to explain consumer rights regarding returning Christmas presents.
- He clarified the distinctions between return policies for items purchased in-store and those bought online.
- Lewis also differentiated between returning products that are faulty and those that are simply unwanted.
- He advised consumers to test expensive presents before gifting them to ensure they are working correctly.
- This recommendation aims to prevent issues with faulty items once the exchange period has expired.