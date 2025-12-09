Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis delivers Avios points warning with deadline looming

  • Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Avios point holders, urging them to act within days.
  • Members of British Airways' loyalty scheme should book any flights they intend to take before Monday, 15 December.
  • The Money Saving Expert explained that the cost of flights booked using Avios points is set to increase soon.
  • British Airways stated that the price hike is due to Rachel Reeves' recent flight tax rise and higher inflation.
  • Lewis advised that booking flights sooner rather than later is beneficial for those with Avios points.
