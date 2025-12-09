Martin Lewis delivers Avios points warning with deadline looming
- Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Avios point holders, urging them to act within days.
- Members of British Airways' loyalty scheme should book any flights they intend to take before Monday, 15 December.
- The Money Saving Expert explained that the cost of flights booked using Avios points is set to increase soon.
- British Airways stated that the price hike is due to Rachel Reeves' recent flight tax rise and higher inflation.
- Lewis advised that booking flights sooner rather than later is beneficial for those with Avios points.