American Eagle unveils star of holiday campaign
- Martha Stewart is the new face of American Eagle's Give Great Jeans holiday campaign, featuring her in denim and wrapping gifts with the fabric.
- The 84-year-old entrepreneur praised the campaign's “playful, smart, and whimsical” concept, highlighting the versatility and flattering fit of American Eagle jeans.
- This new campaign follows significant criticism faced by American Eagle for its previous advertisement, which starred actress Sydney Sweeney.
- The Sweeney campaign drew backlash over its tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” which critics linked to eugenics, and for a perceived lack of diversity.
- Sweeney later stated she was largely unaware of the controversy, including support from Trump, due to her busy filming schedule.