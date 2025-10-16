M&S issues urgent do not eat warning over product
- Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for its milk chocolate honeycomb due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts.
- The recall specifically applies to 120g bags with a best before date of 12 May 2026, lot number 5242, and barcode 0917568/29143603.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advised the recall, warning customers with peanut allergies not to consume the product.
- Customers who have purchased the affected snack are urged to return it to their nearest M&S store for a full refund.
- M&S apologised for the issue, stating that customer safety is of paramount importance and the recall is being made out of an abundance of caution.