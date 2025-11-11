Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The rise of ‘Mar-a-Lago face’ and why some plastic surgeons are refusing requests

One plastic surgeon warned that getting too much work done can cause patients to end up with ‘filler blindness’
One plastic surgeon warned that getting too much work done can cause patients to end up with ‘filler blindness’ (Getty)
  • Washington D.C. plastic surgeons have reported a significant increase in patients seeking a "Mar-a-Lago face" since Donald Trump's return to office in January.
  • This new aesthetic involves bolder, more obvious cosmetic enhancements such as prominent lip fillers, taut foreheads, and plump cheeks, a departure from previously preferred subtle procedures.
  • The "Mar-a-Lago face" reflects the maximalist style associated with Trump and his inner circle, particularly those from Palm Beach.
  • While popular treatments include lip fillers and wrinkle treatments, some surgeons, like Anita Kulkarni, have declined clients requesting this "more done look" due to safety concerns or differing aesthetic philosophies.
  • The trend is notably prevalent among Republican political clients, with men often seeking procedures to appear "younger" and "more virile."
