The type of cancer on the rise in young women and why it’s hard to detect

Experts say the increase in lung cancer among non-smokers is mainly due to radon, air pollution, and genetic mutations
Experts say the increase in lung cancer among non-smokers is mainly due to radon, air pollution, and genetic mutations (Alamy/PA)
  • Lung cancer is increasingly affecting young women, including those who have never smoked, despite an overall decrease in lung cancer incidences.
  • Up to 20% of new lung cancer diagnoses are now among non-smokers, with women forming the majority of these cases.
  • Experts attribute this rise primarily to environmental factors such as radon exposure and air pollution, alongside genetic mutations.
  • Current annual screening guidelines for lung cancer predominantly target smokers, potentially delaying diagnosis for non-smokers.
  • Doctors emphasize the importance of early detection and urge everyone to be aware of symptoms like a persistent cough or chest pain to improve survival chances.
