Illinois man wins lottery a second time
- A man from Kendall County, Illinois, secured a $550,000 jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto, matching all five winning numbers.
- He woke his wife to share the news, causing her to hyperventilate, and they plan to use the winnings for a dream trip to Hawaii and retirement.
- This marks his second significant win on the Lucky Day Lotto, having previously won $50,000 in 2001.
- The winning ticket was sold at Plano Liquor and Wine in Plano, Illinois, which will receive a $5,500 bonus.
- Separately, Michael Perry from Kentucky also won $250,000 after purchasing two Wild Cash 100X scratch-off tickets.