Lorraine Kelly’s father given touching tribute by ITV following ‘shocking’ death
- Lorraine Kelly's father, John Kelly, has died at the age of 84.
- He passed away on Saturday, 10 January, after slipping on an outdoor path in his hometown of East Kilbride.
- Lorraine described her father's death as a 'shock' on Instagram.
- ITV paid tribute to John, and Christine Lampard stepped in to present Lorraine’s talk show, extending condolences to the family.
- “It goes without saying that we are all sending our thoughts and prayers to Lorraine and her family, especially to her mum Anne,” Lampard said.