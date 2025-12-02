Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford told off live on air in awkward moment

Loose Women awkward exchange as host Ruth Langsford left stunned
  • Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford was reportedly stunned after being scolded live on air by Jeff Brazier.
  • Brazier, who hosts the ITV show's competition segment, had complimented Langsford on her outfit.
  • The incident occurred on Monday, 1 December, during the announcement of the broadcaster's Christmas competition.
  • Brazier interrupted Langsford and other panellists who were speaking over his segment.
  • He told Langsford that compliments should not "eat into my competition time" and instructed her not to speak when he gives a compliment in future.
