Janet Street-Porter announces her fifth marriage live on TV

Loose Women star makes shock wedding announcement
  • Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter has announced she married for the fifth time.
  • The 79-year-old revealed on Monday, 2 February, that she and her partner, Peter Spanton, tied the knot over the weekend.
  • She shared the news in a video broadcast during a live episode of the ITV talk show.
  • Street-Porter was accompanied by her new husband and their dog, Badger, in the announcement.
  • She stated, "I finally did it, waited to the last for the best," regarding her latest marriage.
