Brenda Edwards shares relationship details after keeping boyfriend secret for a year

Brenda Edwards makes rare relationship admission after confirming romance
  • Brenda Edwards revealed she has a new boyfriend during a discussion on Loose Women.
  • The TV presenter shared details about her relationship after keeping it private for a year.
  • Edwards posted a picture online of her hands intertwined with her partner's, describing their connection as feeling like they have known each other for years.
  • The conversation on the show was prompted by Chanté Joseph's Vogue article, 'Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?'.
  • She told the panel she had 'manifested him' on the show, indicating her desire to share the news.
