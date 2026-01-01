How to avoid new drop-off fee at major London airport
- London City Airport is introducing an £8 drop-off charge for private vehicles from 6 January, making it the last major London airport to implement such a fee.
- The initial £8 charge permits a five-minute stay, with an additional £1 per minute thereafter, up to a maximum of 10 minutes; blue badge holders will be exempt.
- The airport states the new levy is part of its commitment to encourage more passengers to use public and sustainable transport options.
- A frequent-flyer expert suggests passengers can easily avoid the fee by being dropped off on the corner of Drew Road and Leonard Street, then walking to the terminal in under a minute through the pedestrian tunnel.
- It coincides with Gatwick raising its drop-off charge to £10 and Heathrow's fee increasing to £7.