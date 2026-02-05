Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Modern trains with array of new features unveiled for major route

LNER's new trains have reclining seats with side bolsters and wider head cushions
LNER’s new trains have reclining seats with side bolsters and wider head cushions (LNER)
  • LNER has unveiled a new fleet of 10 intercity trains, the Class 897s, for the East Coast Main Line, replacing carriages that are almost 40 years old.
  • These new trains are the first to be introduced as part of the Great British Railways (GBR) nationalisation process, featuring GBR branding.
  • Key improvements include enhanced accessibility, with redesigned tables for wheelchair users, additional luggage racks, and braille seat numbers.
  • First-class passengers will benefit from reclinable seats and mood lighting, while all seats will have side bolsters, wider head cushions, plug sockets, and USB-C ports.
  • The Class 897s are the UK's first "tri-mode" long-distance trains, capable of running on overhead electric, diesel, and battery power, offering a more environmentally friendly travel option.
