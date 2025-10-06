The signs and symptoms of motor neurone disease (MND)
- Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody, aged 47, has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
- Moody discovered the condition after experiencing muscle weakness in his shoulder during a gym session, noting his symptoms are currently minor.
- His diagnosis follows that of fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, who both died from MND in 2022 and 2024 respectively.
- MND is a life-shortening neurological disease that affects nerves controlling movement, leading to muscle weakness and wasting, for which there is no cure.
- A 2022 study indicated that former rugby players face a significantly increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases, including a 15 times higher risk of an MND diagnosis.