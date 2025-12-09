Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals why he avoids the spotlight

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Have Been Called This...
  • Leonardo DiCaprio discussed his approach to public life and career longevity with Time magazine after being named their “Entertainer of the Year.”
  • He explained his philosophy of largely staying out of the public eye, only appearing when he has “something to say” or “something to show for it,” to ensure he is missed.
  • This strategy originated after the success of the 1997 film Titanic, as he sought to avoid overexposure and maintain a long-lasting career.
  • Despite his privacy preference, DiCaprio's dating life has consistently attracted media attention, particularly his past pattern of dating women under the age of 25.
  • In a podcast in September, he shared an anecdote from his childhood acting career, where an agent suggested he change his “ethnic” name, Leonardo DiCaprio, to “Lenny Williams,” a proposal his father rejected.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in