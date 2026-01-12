Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First-ever Pokemon Lego sets launched featuring five iconic characters

The sets can be displayed individually or together on the action base, which hides easter-eggs for fans to discover as they build
The sets can be displayed individually or together on the action base, which hides easter-eggs for fans to discover as they build (LEGO)
  • Lego has unveiled its first-ever Pokemon sets featuring fan-favorite creatures.
  • Three Lego Pokemon sets – Eevee, Pikachu and Poké Ball, and Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise – will be available beginning February 2026 and fans can preorder with a shipping date of Feb. 27, which marks Pokemon Day.
  • In addition to the three models, two promotional sets will be included in the launch: a Kanto Region Badge Collection and a Mini Pokemon Center, the company wrote in a news release.
  • Shoppers will receive the Kanto Region Badge Collection as a gift when purchasing the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set at LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores while supplies last.
  • The Pokemon sets are display pieces aimed at adult collectors. Lego wrote on its website, “We’re always releasing new sets across all our themes, however, so do check again in the future to see what’s new.”

