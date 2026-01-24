Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lego and Crocs bring bricks to your feet in new collaboration

Why Crocs Made a Major Comeback
  • LEGO has unveiled its new brick clogs as part of its partnership with Crocs.
  • The pair is the first of several collaborations between the two companies planned for 2026.
  • The shoes are set to cost $149.99 and will be available on February 16 on the Crocs website and Lego.com/Crocs
  • Each LEGO brick clog features four studs embossed with the brand logo and a brick-patterned outsole.
  • In addition, the collection also includes a mini LEGO figure with its own pair of clogs.

