Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

LBC’s Tom Swarbrick reveals wife spat at by stranger while driving

Video Player Placeholder
This Morning star's anger after wife spat on by a stranger in front of daughter
  • This Morning and LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick shared that his wife was spat at by a stranger in front of their eight-year-old daughter.
  • The incident occurred on a narrow lane in Kent when his wife stopped to let another driver pass, he said.
  • The other driver shouted expletives and spat phlegm in her face, terrifying their daughter, Swarbrick added.
  • Kent Police are investigating the alleged assault, which took place in Cornford Lane, Tunbridge Wells, around 1.10pm on Saturday, 15 November 2025.
  • Authorities are seeking witnesses, dashcam footage, and private CCTV to aid their investigation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in