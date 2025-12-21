Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why doctors recommend a ‘belly laugh’ at least two times a week

The modern study of laughter — gelotology — began emerging in the 1960s (file)
The modern study of laughter — gelotology — began emerging in the 1960s (file) (Getty Images)
  • Doctors and researchers advocate for regular "belly laughs" due to significant health benefits, including stress relief, improved heart health, and a boosted immune system.
  • But the benefits don’t stop there, according to Dr. Michael Miller, a cardiologist who said, “Like we say, exercise at least three to five days a week. Belly laugh at least two to five days a week.”
  • Research by Dr. Miller indicates laughter produces endorphins, dilates blood vessels, lowers blood pressure and inflammation, and reduces the risk of heart attacks.
  • “When you’ve had a really good laugh, you feel very relaxed and light,” said Miller, “It’s like you’ve taken pain medication.”
  • Forced laughter — or simulated mirth, in academia — may even be more beneficial than spontaneous laughter. Simulated or forced laughter, as practiced in laughter yoga, decreases stress hormones and chronic pain, and improves your mood.
