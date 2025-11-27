16ft tall Labubu appears in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- A 16-foot-tall Labubu, the viral furry gremlin doll, made its debut on a float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- Originating from Chinese retailer Pop Mart, the Labubu doll has achieved global popularity, often seen as a fashion accessory on handbags.
- The float, titled “Friendsgiving in Pop City”, featured Labubu and other characters enjoying a festive celebration.
- The inclusion of Labubu in the parade proved divisive, with many viewers expressing shock or disapproval on social media, while fans found it “cute”.
- The doll's gremlin-like appearance, with its fuzzy coat, freckles, and spiky teeth, is a key reason for its controversial reception, leading to internet memes.