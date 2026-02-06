King tends to chickens in rare glimpse of his life at Highgrove
- King Charles III features in a new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, which was released on Friday, 6 February.
- The film provides a rare glimpse into his life at Highgrove House and delves into the monarch's environmental philosophy.
- One scene shows the King caring for rescue chickens in a coop he named 'Cluckingham Palace'.
- He rehomed Henrietta, the one millionth hen rescued by the British Hen Welfare Trust.
- The documentary took six months to complete, with Charles describing it as 'a lifetime in the making'.
