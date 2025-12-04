The food that could help protect you against viruses
- A recent study suggests that kimchi, a spicy fermented cabbage dish, may help support the immune system.
- The 12-week study involved 13 overweight adults who consumed either kimchi powder or a placebo, with blood samples analysed for immune cell activity.
- Kimchi was found to increase the activity of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and helper T cells, which are crucial for coordinating the body's immune response.
- This targeted effect helps the immune system respond more effectively to threats without causing excessive inflammation, maintaining a crucial balance.
- While a small study focused on cellular changes, it offers a plausible explanation for how fermented foods can influence immune function, suggesting potential benefits for defence against viruses and vaccine responsiveness.