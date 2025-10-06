Why most children do not need additional supplements
- Leading health bodies advise that children who consume a varied diet do not require additional vitamin and mineral supplementation.
- Most healthy children can obtain all necessary nutrients from whole foods, many of which are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals.
- There is little robust scientific evidence to suggest that supplements improve health outcomes or prevent illness in otherwise healthy children.
- Supplements carry potential risks, including toxicity from fat-soluble vitamins, side effects from water-soluble vitamins, and the introduction of added sugars.
- Supplementation should only be considered for children with diagnosed deficiencies, specific medical conditions, or highly restricted diets, and always under professional medical advice.