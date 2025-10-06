Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why most children do not need additional supplements

Video Player Placeholder
What are the benefits of Zinc supplements and should I be taking them?
  • Leading health bodies advise that children who consume a varied diet do not require additional vitamin and mineral supplementation.
  • Most healthy children can obtain all necessary nutrients from whole foods, many of which are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals.
  • There is little robust scientific evidence to suggest that supplements improve health outcomes or prevent illness in otherwise healthy children.
  • Supplements carry potential risks, including toxicity from fat-soluble vitamins, side effects from water-soluble vitamins, and the introduction of added sugars.
  • Supplementation should only be considered for children with diagnosed deficiencies, specific medical conditions, or highly restricted diets, and always under professional medical advice.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in