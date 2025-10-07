Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kids are not getting the sleep they need, research shows

Nightlights may disturb sleep for kids, say doctors
  • A new study from Brown University found that 14% of elementary school children in Rhode Island, aged six to ten, are not getting the recommended nine to twelve hours of sleep per night.
  • The research highlighted that parents are largely unaware of their children's sleep deprivation, significantly overestimating their sleep duration and underestimating nighttime wakefulness.
  • Insufficient sleep in children is linked to numerous health and developmental issues, including behavioral problems, weakened immunity, depression, anxiety, memory impairment, and difficulties at school.
  • These findings support broader national trends, with CDC data from 2020-2021 indicating that over a third of US children and teenagers were not achieving adequate sleep.
  • Experts recommend that doctors improve discussions with parents about sleep, and suggest simple interventions such as consistent bedtime routines and limiting screen time before bed to improve children's sleep health.
