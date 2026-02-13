Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star announces cancer diagnosis

Netflix star reveals cancer diagnosis as she issues a warning to fans
  • Kelli Finglass, director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and star of "America's Sweethearts", has announced her diagnosis with skin cancer.
  • She discovered a cancerous mole on her forehead during a routine skin check, which she had scheduled before undergoing cosmetic treatments.
  • Finglass has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a common type of skin cancer frequently found on sun-exposed areas.
  • She expressed her gratitude that the cancer was detected early.
  • Finglass issued a stern warning to her fans, urging them to prioritise skin health and ensure they get regular skin checks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in