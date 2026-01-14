Tips to improve the efficiency of your home in the winter
- Many homes experience significant heat loss through air leaks, contributing to high energy bills and discomfort, with such leaks accounting for over a quarter of a typical home's heating and cooling energy consumption.
- Cost-effective DIY solutions, often achievable for around $100 and an afternoon's work, can substantially reduce heat loss and improve indoor temperatures.
- Air leaks can be identified by feeling for draughts, observing candle flames or incense smoke on windy days, or using thermal cameras for more precise detection.
- Common areas for sealing include windows with putty or insulator kits, doors using sweeps and weatherstripping, and electrical outlets with foam sealers.
- Further improvements can be made by sealing gaps around wires and pipes in attics and basements, retrofitting recessed ceiling lights, and installing backdraft dampers on vents.