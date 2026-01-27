Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Katie Price and new husband share insight into married life as star speaks of ‘unconditional love’

Katie Price and new husband share insight into married life as star speaks of 'unconditional love'
  • Katie Price and Lee Andrews have announced their marriage following a whirlwind wedding in Dubai.
  • Price, 47, confirmed the news on Instagram after returning to the UK, expressing her unconditional love for Andrews.
  • Andrews also shared his happiness on social media, displaying his new wedding ring and tattoo.
  • The couple revealed they initially met through social media.
  • They purchased wedding rings before travelling to Dubai to meet in person on 21 January, where they subsequently married.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in