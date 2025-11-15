Kate tries outdoor cooking in sweet video marking autumn
- The Princess of Wales has released an autumn video, conveying a message about reflection and learning to "let go of what is no longer needed".
- The video is part of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series and is narrated by Kate.
- In the clip, the princess speaks about finding clarity and purpose through a greater awareness of one's inner and outer worlds.
- Filmed in early October, the video shows the princess engaging in outdoor cooking at Windsor Great Park with chef Gill Meller and children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton.
- Further filming for the video also occurred in Northern Ireland at Long Meadow Cider in Co Armagh and Mallon Farm in Co Tyrone.