Kate tries outdoor cooking in sweet video marking autumn

  • The Princess of Wales has released an autumn video, conveying a message about reflection and learning to "let go of what is no longer needed".
  • The video is part of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series and is narrated by Kate.
  • In the clip, the princess speaks about finding clarity and purpose through a greater awareness of one's inner and outer worlds.
  • Filmed in early October, the video shows the princess engaging in outdoor cooking at Windsor Great Park with chef Gill Meller and children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton.
  • Further filming for the video also occurred in Northern Ireland at Long Meadow Cider in Co Armagh and Mallon Farm in Co Tyrone.
