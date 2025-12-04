Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kate Garraway asks Jamie Laing to find her a ‘single dad’ in dating update

Kate Garraway shares dating update after husband Derek Draper's death
  • Kate Garraway has provided an update regarding the prospect of her dating again after the death of her husband, Derek Draper.
  • Draper, a psychotherapist and former Labour party lobbyist, passed away in January 2024 following significant health complications from Covid.
  • Speaking on Jamie Laing's 'Great Company' podcast, the Good Morning Britain presenter expressed her desire for romantic love in her life once more.
  • Garraway stated: "I wouldn't like to think that I never had romantic love in my life ever again."
  • She made a light-hearted remark to Laing, suggesting he ask his friends if any of their fathers were single.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in