Kate stuns in floor-length velvet dress for Royal Variety Performance
- The Princess of Wales attended the Royal Variety Performance, wearing a dark green dress.
- Her off-the-shoulder velvet gown was reminiscent of an iconic look worn by Princess Diana in 1987.
- Kate accessorised her outfit with earrings previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the event on Instagram.
- During the performance, they met various celebrities, performers, and Paddington Bear.