Kate Beckinsale opens up about recent weight loss
- Kate Beckinsale addressed her recent weight loss in an emotional Instagram video, responding to online comments about her appearance.
- The British actor, 52, attributed her thinness to a “physical manifestation of grief” following the deaths of her mother and stepfather.
- Her mother, Judy Loe, died in July 2025 from cancer, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, passed away in January 2024.
- Beckinsale explained that watching her loved ones suffer and die caused her body to “close down” due to shock and trauma, leading to a loss of appetite.
- She criticized those making "nasty" comments, stating she refuses to become like them and appreciates the upbringing her parents provided.