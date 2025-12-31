Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate Beckinsale opens up about recent weight loss

Kate Beckinsale speaks through tears about her weight loss
  • Kate Beckinsale addressed her recent weight loss in an emotional Instagram video, responding to online comments about her appearance.
  • The British actor, 52, attributed her thinness to a “physical manifestation of grief” following the deaths of her mother and stepfather.
  • Her mother, Judy Loe, died in July 2025 from cancer, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, passed away in January 2024.
  • Beckinsale explained that watching her loved ones suffer and die caused her body to “close down” due to shock and trauma, leading to a loss of appetite.
  • She criticized those making "nasty" comments, stating she refuses to become like them and appreciates the upbringing her parents provided.
