Kaley Cuoco calls this relationship hack the ‘best decision ever made’ with fiancé
- Kaley Cuoco revealed that she and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, sleep in separate rooms due to their differing sleep schedules and the presence of their rescue dogs.
- Cuoco explained on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that Pelphrey, a night owl, struggled with being disturbed, leading him to move to the guest room.
- Despite initial concerns about public perception, Cuoco stated that the arrangement has made them “much happier people” and was the “best decision” they ever made.
- The couple, who welcomed their daughter Matilda in 2023, found that this setup allows them both to get better rest without disturbing each other.
- Their decision reflects a growing trend known as “sleep divorce,” with studies indicating that a significant number of people prefer sleeping alone for improved rest.
