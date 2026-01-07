Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kai Trump gets candid about dating with Secret Service watching

Kai Trump Reveals Her Thoughts On Politics To Logan Paul
  • Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, made her first podcast appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive.
  • She discussed the difficulties of dating and navigating daily life while being accompanied by Secret Service agents.
  • Kai Trump described the presence of agents during dates as “awkward” but stated she tries to ignore them.
  • She revealed that her grandfather has no current plans to run for president again, though she did not entirely rule out a third term.
  • She expressed her desire to stay out of politics, identifying herself as “very much in the middle,” and stated there is no “bad blood” between her and Kamala Harris.
