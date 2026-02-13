Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Snack recalled after undeclared allergen has customer suffer reaction

Designer perfumes recalled for containing banned chemical which may harm fertility
  • Juniper Granola, LLC has recalled its Chocolate Cherry and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Junebars due to the presence of undeclared milk and soy.
  • The recall was prompted after a customer suffered an allergic reaction to milk following consumption of one of the snack bars.
  • An investigation by the company revealed that non-vegan chocolate chips, containing milk and soy, were mistakenly used during production due to an oversight in their evaluation process.
  • The affected Junebars are identified by batch codes L1300, L1300A, L1300B, or L1301A, and were distributed through Juniper Granola’s website and various retailers.
  • Consumers who have purchased these recalled snack bars are advised to dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in