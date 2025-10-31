Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Julia Fox criticized for ‘disgusting’ Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume

Outrageous Julia Fox Outfits That Had Heads Turning
  • Julia Fox faced significant backlash for wearing a blood-stained replica of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's pink suit, famously worn during President John F. Kennedy's assassination, to a Halloween party.
  • Social media users widely criticized the costume as “insensitive” and “disgusting,” with some questioning Fox's feminist stance.
  • Jack Schlossberg, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's grandson, condemned Fox's decision, calling it “disgusting, desperate and dangerous” and suggesting his late grandmother would disapprove.
  • Fox defended her outfit, stating it was “not as a costume, but as a statement' to highlight Onassis's 'extraordinary bravery” in refusing to change her blood-stained clothes after the assassination.
  • She explained her interpretation of Onassis's act as “performance, protest, and mourning all at once,” a “woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality,” but fans remained unconvinced by her detailed explanation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in